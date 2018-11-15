Infographic Helps You Decide To Repair or Replace Your Roof

Campbell, California, 15 November 2018 — It’s easy to take your roof for granted—until it starts falling apart. To make things worse, there are plenty of roofing contractors out there that will push for repairs or full replacement because it’s their preferred kind of work, not because it’s what your roof actually needs. In reality, there are several factors you should consider when trying to decide if it makes sense to repair your roof again, or whether you’re better off with a brand new roof. While there is no hard-and-fast answer to which approach is better for your needs, being cognizant of these factors will help you make the right decision for your home, your family, and your bank account. Of course, if you have a local roofing contractor that you know for a fact you can trust, there is no substitute for an expert opinion. For that reason, Campbell Roofing published an informative infographic to help you decide whether to repair or replace your roof. Should you repair or replace your roof?

There are a few considerations you should be aware of. First, calculate how long you will live in your house. Then, get to know how many layers the rood already has. Do not forget to inspect how extensive the damaged area is. Another significant consideration requires knowing how much it will cost to replace/repair your roof. It is also of importance if the whole roof is the same color or not. And to what extent moisture or water damage is involved.

About Campbell Roofing: Campbell Roofing is a fully licensed and insured roofing contractor in San Jose, covering homes and businesses throughout the South Bay. With 10 year warranties, free estimates, and experience with a wide variety of shake, shingle, tile, and flat roofing systems, Campbell Roofing is ready to be your roofer for life.

Contact:

Roger Garza

Campbell Roofing Inc

211 E Hacienda Ave

Campbell, California 95008

Phone: (408) 840-2772

CampbellCARoofing@gmail.com

http://www.roofingcampbell.com/