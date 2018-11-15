Methyl Acetate Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2025

15th November 2018 – Global Methyl Acetate Market, on the basis of geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Methyl acetate, also known as MeOAc, acetic acid methyl ester or methyl ethanoate is a carboxylate ester with the formula CH3COOCH3. Methyl acetate is occasionally used as a solvent being weakly polar and lipophilic. Methyl acetate naturally occurs in apple. It’s a flavoring ingredient. Methyl acetate is also present in banana and grapes. Methyl acetate comes across as an ester synthesized from methanol and acetic acid in presence of strong acids (say sulfuric acid) in an esterification reaction. It’s hydrolyzed back into methanol and acetic acid with the help of strong bases such as sodium hydroxide or trong acids such as sulphuric acid or hydrochloric acid; especially at elevated temperature.

Request a Sample Copy of Methyl Acetate Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/methyl-acetate-market/request-sample

Methyl acetate is used as a solvent in paints and nail polish removers glues, in chemical reactions, and for various extractions. Methyl acetate is a non-polar (lipophilic) too weakly polar (hydrophilic) aprotic solvent. It has a solubility of 25% in water at room temperature. Methyl acetate isn’t stable in the presence of strong aqueous acids or bases. The conversion of methyl acetate back into its components by an acid is a first-order reaction with respect to the ester in the methyl acetate market. On the other hand, the reaction of methyl acetate and a base, for example sodium hydroxide, is a second-order reaction with respect to both the reactants. With the chemical industry undergoing technological disruptions, the movement in the North America methyl acetate market has increased significantly.

North America methyl acetate market producers are concentrating more on optimizing the usage of alternative energy sources by utilizing unconventional production technologies which is projected to create novel opportunities for the methyl acetate market’s growth in the coming years. The key players of methyl acetate industry are Wacker, Eastman, Celanese, Anhui Wauwei Group, Chang Chun Group, Sichuan Chuanwei Group, Hunan Xiangwei Group, Sinochem Qingdao, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Zhangzhou Oushuo Chemical, Changzhi Huojia Industrial, Sinochem Plastic, Dongguan Kaixin Battery Materials and Rui Feng Polymer Materials.

Access Methyl Acetate Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/methyl-acetate-market

Market Segment:

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Eastman

Wacker

Celanese

Anhui Wanwei Group

Sichuan Chuanwei Group

Chang Chun Group

Hunan Xiangwei Group

Sinochem Qingdao

Shanxi Sanwei Group

RuiFeng Polymer Materials

Zhangzhou Oushuo Chemical

Changzhi Huojia Industrial

Sinochem Plastic

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Type I

Type II

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Resin

Coating and Paint

Adhesive

Foam Foaming Agent

Nail Polish Removers

Others

Visit Blog: https://trendingmarketnews.wordpress.com/

The key points of this report are: