Tips about the For Honor game

We've added this heading to the page simply to point something out general as a helping hand you must absolutely make use of For Honor's surroundings. Every single environment in the For Honor game is full of dangers which will be as big an enemy for you and your competitions as the blades of the enemy. Ledges are particularly deadly, since you can frequently be driven back into one — by the time you realise, it's too late.

Some orders may also work you to get dishonorable kills specifically, but even with this thought, don’t sleep on them: they should function as go-to kill. Keep it honorable when the battlefield situation allows.

For Honor could be two years old at this point, but it still boasts a substantial community of For Honor gamers. Thousands of For Honor gamers are still slashing and stabbing their method to goals from the PvP melee For Honor game which contains Ubisoft’s line-up of For Honor games as a service-type encounter. The current free-to-own base package offer has seen the For Honor game’s player count swell much more, so that there are literally tens of thousands of users getting to grips with the For Honor game.

In For Honor, chests can be purchased by you. We wouldn’t recommend doing this until you are at least level one (one wreath), however, as you get much better gear at this level. You’ll recognize when you have got higher-level gear in For Honor since it is highlighted in blue, as opposed to common equipment.

You will also obtain scavenger crates as Faction War rewards as you perform through For Honor, so you don’t always have to rely on purchasing them.

To start your chest, go in the hero customization area and select Scavenger Gear. Here, you can open any available Scavenger Crates or Purchase the Basic Bundle, Armor Bundle, Weapon Pack or Premium Pack with For Honor’s in-For Honor game money, called Renown. Every package guarantees at least one higher level item (blue highlighted), assuming you’re at least standing level one.

