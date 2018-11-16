Global Education Data Security Market Sees astonishing Growth With CAGR of 22.72% during the period 2017-2021. Top Key Players- Cisco Systems,Citrix Systems,Intel Security,Symantec,Trend Micro.

ABSTRACT

About Education Data Security

Education data security tools safeguard confidential institutional data against unauthorized external access and malicious software. The increased adoption of Wi-Fi facilities and bring your own device (BYOD) policies for easy access to data has fueled the need for advanced electronic security mechanisms among all schools and colleges.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global education data security market for 2017-2021.

To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Global Education Data Security Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Intel Security

Symantec

Trend Micro

Other prominent vendors

IBM

Fortinet

Panda Security

Sophos

Vormetric

Market driver

Need for threat protection for mobile and portable devices.

Market challenge

Low awareness levels about cybersecurity.

Market trend

Analytical implications for data security.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?