Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Adipic Acid Industry 2018-2025 Growth, Trends and Size Research Report

Synthetic and Bio-Based Adipic Acid

The production process of adipic acid releases large amounts of nitrous gases, which are highly toxic and harmful to the environment. It is manufactured through the reaction of a mixture of cyclohexanone and cyclohexanol, called ketone alcohol oil, with nitrous compounds.

This aspect of the synthetic adipic acid market is hampering its growth and leading to improved prospects for bio-based adipic acid, the production process of which doesn’t cause harm to the environment and is also more cost-effective than synthetic adipic acid. Some of these techniques include direct oxidation of cyclohexane, oxidation of benzene, and biosynthesis.

The worldwide market for Synthetic and Bio-Based Adipic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Synthetic and Bio-Based Adipic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Invista

Solvay

Ascend

BASF

Radici

Asahi Kasei

Lanxess

Haili

Huafon

Shenma Industrial

Hualu Hengsheng

Liaoyang Sinopec

Hongye

Tianli

Yangmei Fengxi

Zhejiang Shuyang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Synthetic Adipic Acid

Bio-Based Adipic Acid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Nylon 6,6

Polyurethanes

Adipic Esters

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Synthetic and Bio-Based Adipic Acid market.

Chapter 1, to describe Synthetic and Bio-Based Adipic Acid Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Synthetic and Bio-Based Adipic Acid, with sales, revenue, and price of Synthetic and Bio-Based Adipic Acid, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Synthetic and Bio-Based Adipic Acid, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and , to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Synthetic and Bio-Based Adipic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Synthetic and Bio-Based Adipic Acid sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

