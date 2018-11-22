Breakwater Management Provides Expansion Capital to The Madera Group

Los Angeles-based firm invests in the owner and operator of the rapidly growing, fast-casual organic Mexican restaurant Tocaya Organica.

Los Angeles, CA, USA., November 22, 2018 — Breakwater Management LP (“Breakwater”), a provider of flexible capital solutions to growing lower middle market companies, announced today that it recently completed a $20.85 million growth capital investment in The Madera Group, LLC (the “Company” or “TMG”), owner and operator of Tocaya Organica, an expanding fast-casual organic Mexican restaurant chain with 10 units in Southern California and Arizona; Toca Madera, a fine dining establishment that serves premium organic Mexican food coupled with a high-energy atmosphere; and Casa Madera, a fine dining and beach lounge concept established in partnership with Caesars Entertainment. Breakwater provided the Company with financing to fund its geographic expansion initiatives.

Saif Mansour, Managing Partner at Breakwater, commented, “The Madera Group team has done a remarkable job developing its Tocaya Organica and Toca Madera concepts, having built two strong brands with attractive unit economics and loyal customer followings. We are delighted to support them as they continue to expand TMG’s innovative dining concepts.”

“This transaction provides us with capital to continue our rapid growth and further our goal of delivering elevated dining experiences that make eating well effortless,” explained Amrou Manaseer, Company Co-Founder. Co-Founder Tosh Berman added, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Breakwater as we continue to open more Tocaya Organica units domestically, and selectively expand Toca Madera and Casa Madera both in the U.S. and abroad.”

One of the Company’s main goals in 2018 was to bring on an institutional partner to assist in its further development. TMG Partner & CFO Mikey Tanha commented, “As we institutionalize our corporate infrastructure, Breakwater has been able to provide us valuable support given its experience in the sector coupled with its understanding of our brand, long-term goals and unique value proposition.”

About The Madera Group:

Based in West Hollywood and comprised of a team of creators, innovators and developers, The Madera Group is dedicated to the evolution of hospitality. Currently, The Madera Group develops, owns and operates a collection of leading restaurant venues through Southern California and Arizona, including Tocaya Organica and Toca Madera.

About Breakwater:

Based in Los Angeles, Breakwater Management LP provides flexible debt and equity capital to growing lower middle market companies. The firm aligns itself with committed management teams, owners, and sponsors, providing creative financing solutions tailored to meet individual company needs. Breakwater’s senior investment team has over 60 years of private company investing experience and has built the firm on a deep commitment to integrity, partnership and growth.

