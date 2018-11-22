Chief Security Officers Summit 2018 gets off to a successful start in New Delhi

New Delhi, November 21, 2018: The Chief Security Officers (CSO) Center for Leadership and Development Summit 2018 got underway to a successful start in New Delhi today highlighting the need for more robust security systems in a fast changing security environment. The 2 day summit is organised by the Delhi Chapter of ASIS International, a global association and prominent organization for security management professionals founded in 1955.

Senior security professionals representing a diverse spectrum of sector like Retail, Oil & Gas, Financial, IT/ITES, Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Defence and Consulting engaged in panel discussions and special talks to chart the future of the fast growing security industry.

The summit is on till 22nd November 2018 in the national capital.

Talking about the event, Mr. Godfried Hendriks President elect 2019, ASIS International said, “While there may be minute variations due to geographical location, population and legislation etc. security professionals across the world face the same challenges. ASIS being a global organization with local chapters has a strong network of local knowledge and experiences, where members can support each other and learn with and from each other, but at the same time having access to leading global research and best practices. It was great to already meet many members from India and speak with them about their experiences and many ideas for knowledge sharing and mutual assistance.”

“I would like to thank Mr. Manish Datta Delhi Chapter Chairperson, ASIS for kindly inviting me for the Summit and I’m looking forward to the rest of the program”, Mr Hendriks added.

Talking about the event Mr. Sanjay Kaushik Managing Director Netrika Consulting & Investigations and ARVP, ASIS International, Chapter 207and, India said, “Today businesses are faced with the risk of business disruption, financial loss and the loss of reputation not only from external sources, employees and even ex-employees can also potentially cause immense damage to a company. In this backdrop, the summit is timely as it dwells on the importance and relevance of Integrated Risk Management and how different departments within an organisation need to break out of their silos when it comes to security. In all this, technology is a great enabler and in many cases, technology is known to breakdown boundaries and force an integrated approach to risk and security management”.