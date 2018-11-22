Cloud Communication Platform Market Top Key Players, Size, Share and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Cloud communication services provide services such as infrastructure as a service (IaaS), software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and network as a service (Naas). These services provide virtual infrastructure, in-house built applications, developer applications and network connectivity services. These services are available at cheaper rate and can lower the IT expenses. The service providers offer reliable and flexible backup and recovery solutions. They accommodate and store more data with unlimited storage capacity.

The Cloud Communication Platform Market has been segmented on the basis of solution, service and vertical. The vertical segment includes IT & telecommunication, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and education. By vertical segment, the education sector in rural areas is benefited by the cloud communication services by providing a web based cloud computing model which provides free education material to students such as video lectures, power point slides, e-books in order to hold the attention of the student. Teachers and students can store and manage their data through the dashboard provided by the cloud. Cloud storage can solve the problem of data management for many teachers and students.

The Cloud Communication Platform Market is expected to grow at USD ~5.6 Billion by 2023, at 26% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• West IP Communications Inc. (U.S.)

• Netfortis Inc. (U.S.)

• Telestax Inc. (U.S.)

• Avaya Inc. (U.S.)

• Nexmo Inc. (U.S.)

• Hookflash Solutions Inc. (Canada)

• Coms Care Ltd. (U.K.)

• 8X8 Inc. (U.S.)

• Plivo Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of cloud communication platform market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to acquire largest market share because of increase in demand of the users using this technology due to rapid deployment, flexible and low cost structures.

This technology reduces the burden on IT of building and managing infrastructure. Europe is expected to be the second largest region as industries are benefited with this cloud ecosystem which supports the development of technologies such as low-power chips for high performance computing.

Study Objectives of Cloud Communication Platform Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the cloud communication platform market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the cloud communication platform market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of solution, service, vertical and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the cloud communication platform

Segments:

Cloud Communication Platform Market is segmented on the basis of Solution, Service and Vertical.

Cloud Communication Platform Market by Solution:

• Unified communication and collaboration (UCC)

• Application programming interface (API)

• Interactive voice response (IVR)

• Web Real time communication (Web RTC)

• Voice Over Internet Protocol

• Reporting and Analytics

Cloud Communication Platform Market by Service:

• Training & consulting

• Support & maintenance

• Managed services

Cloud Communication Platform Market by Vertical:

• IT & Telecommunications

• BFSI

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Education

• Others

Intended Audience:

• Cloud service providers

• Project managers

• Developers

• Executives

• Administrators

• IT industry

• Cloud computing agencies

• Government organizations

