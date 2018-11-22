OLIVER SANDERSON TAKES OFF

WITH BRITISH AIRWAYS DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Oliver Sanderson Executive Search have successfully assisted in the appointment of Angela Williams the new People Director for British Airways

Natasha Makhijani, Group CEO of Oliver Sanderson worked closely with Alex Cruz, the CEO of British Airways to assist in the search and selection for the role of People Director, a Board Level position.

“This was a fantastic opportunity for Oliver Sanderson, I am so privileged to have worked with Alex on this assignment and delighted that Angela Williams was selected” said Makhijani.

“We can’t always go to market with the appointments we have made, however, we asked special permission on this significant hire, Angela is someone of tremendous caliber” continued Makhijani.

“When Natasha approached me, I was delighted she facilitated the connection with Alex and the BA team: she’s tenacious and ensured communication channels were open at all times. I am delighted to have taken up this role and six months on I am enjoying contributing to the British Airways strategy and story for the future” said Angela Williams, Director of People, British Airways.

ABOUT :

Oliver Sanderson Group PLC was formed in 2011 by Natasha Makhijani, from a one bedroomed flat to where it is today, an Executive Search & Selection firm with a Global presence. Oliver Sanderson recruits in the interim and permanent arena across Board level to Senior leadership from HR, Comms, Finance, Operations, Procurement, Commercial, Marketing, Digital, IT, Strategy & Business Transformation, with expansion plans include more sectors being added in 2019.

British Airways is the largest airline in the United Kingdom based on fleet size, or the second largest, behind easyJet, when measured by passengers carried. The airline is based in Waterside near its main hub at London Heathrow Airport.

More information can be found on www.oliversanderson.com alternatively, please

contact Ash Daswani for more information on press@oliversanderson.com.

Contact: Ash Daswani Date:November 2018

Phone: 07544 1666 83 London, UK