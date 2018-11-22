Sri Sri Tattva launches its flagship products in the UAE through a strategic partnership with Al Maya supermarket chain

Sri Sri Tattva products have been launched across all the 56 stores of the supermarket chain in the country

National, November 20, 2018: Sri Sri Tattva, an internationally acclaimed FMCG & healthcare brand from India has entered into a strategic partnership with Al Maya supermarket chain and launched its products ranging from its flagship products like Sudanta Toothpaste to commodities like healthy black rice across all its 56 stores in the UAE. The brand boasts natural and herbal products across multiple categories such as Food, Personal Care and Health Care which cater to everyday household needs of consumers.

In addition to the FMCG and Health care products, Sri Sri Tattva has also introduced its lifestyle product brand BYOGI to the region through the supermarket. BYOGI carries a range of Indian ethnic apparel, casual wear and yoga wear for men, women and children. Sri Sri Tattva has been directly exporting to over 35 countries and had ventured into the UAE market with its first stand-alone store in Karama, Dubai early this year. It will be looking to increase its market share in the region by leveraging the strong presence of Al Maya supermarkets for product availability and catering to growing demand for its products.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, said, “I am happy to announce our strategic partnership with Al Maya in the region. The synergy between both organisations will result in the very best of products and very best of supply chain minds and infrastructure working together to bring across new lifestyle solutions to the customer. Our products have been well received in the South American countries early last year specially Sudanta and this year our focus is on the UAE and Middle East Region.

“We are excited to launch the Sri Sri Tattva brand at our Al Maya supermarkets in UAE. It’s known for its quality worldwide and I am sure this will be great value addition to our existing range of products, especially for our health conscious customers .There has been a surge in demand for Sri Sri Tattva’s healthy & natural products offerings in the region. We look forward to have a long and fruitful relationship with Sri Sri Tattva”, said Ms Koshi Pagarani, Group Director, Al Maya group.

About Sri Sri Tattva:

Sri Sri Tattva comes with a goal of promoting health and wellness to every household. Sri Sri Tattva has product offerings in multiple categories of Ayurveda Medicines, Health Care, Supplements, Food products, Personal Care products, Home Care, Incense and Fragrances for home and personal use.

Sri Sri Tattva comes with a 360-degree approach from Manufacturing food, personal care , home care and medicines , it includes a College of Ayurvedic Science and Research, a state of the art Hospital, inspired Doctors and Therapists, Panchakarma Wellness Centres, Spas and Clinics, Manufacturing facilities driven by technology and stringent control systems and wide international presence, the brand has a holistic approach to health and wellness.