Automation Test Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Software used to control the execution of test automation and to compare the results with the predicted outcomes is known as automation test software. The global market for automation test software has been analyzed to grow steadily during the forecast period.

There are several advantages associated with the use of automation test software which are driving the demand in the market. The test automation software gives us the comparative results of the actual and predicted output. This helps in increasing the efficiency of the operations before the actual process begins. Moreover, the automation testing software can be reused in different applications. In addition, the software can also be upgraded and kept updated with the discovery of new bugs. Hence the software has good longevity and can be upgraded easily without much investment. In addition the use of these softwares provides a steady platform for testing automation processes. Moreover, the automation test software can be customized and programmed as per the testing specifications of the processes.

These cakes are designed to be flexible and can be customized easily. Moreover, the test software is compliant with the latest testing protocols and hence considered reliable. Going further, the automation test software can be used to run and test large quantity of devices. This has been found to be more economical compared to a use of human resource. Moreover, the software is more reliable than human testers as they less chances of calculation errors while testing. Furthermore, computerized testing helps testers, for example, automation engineers. They can see precisely what different engineers have done, what scripts he has officially designed and what tests have as of now been performed and what bugs were at that point found and settled, through clear reports.

However, there are certain restraints related to the use of automated testing which are pulling the growth of the market during the forecast period. While using the software, several bugs are detected. Hence, the user needs to debug the whole process before starting the operations. This procedure is lengthy. Moreover, the automation test software needs to be operated by skilled personnel with proper training. Hence, the demand for such software is expected to be low in developing regions significantly.

The global market for automation test software can be segmented into end use industries and region primarily. By end use industry, the market can be bifurcated into media and entertainment, semiconductors, telecommunication and consumer electronics industries. The increasing application of these softwares in mobile testing is expected to drive their demand in consumer electronics segment significantly.

By geography, the global automation test software market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe have been identified to be early adapters of new technology and hence expected to witness strong demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness strong demand due to presence of emerging economies such as India, South Korea and China which developing rapidly and investing heavily towards modernization and automation. Middle East region is also expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

There are several players operating in the global automation test software market. These players are witnessing strong competition which is resulted into frequent mergers, acquisitions and partnerships between them in order to sustain in the highly competitive environment. These players have been profiled in terms of their business overview, product segments, financial performance, SWOT analysis and business strategies. The leading players operating in the fixed wireless devices market include WinTask (France), National Instruments Corporation (U.S.), Zensoft Services Pvt. Ltd. (India), QATestLab (U.S.), Original Software (U.S.), ThinkSys, Inc. (U.S.) and QualitiaSoft Pvt. Ltd. (India) among other emerging players.

