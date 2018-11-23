Camping At Festivals – Uncover The Pros and cons

A whole lot of campers get their initially taste of camping when they go a music festival which include Glastonbury. Thousands visit these events every year, taking basic camping gear with them. Lots of camping outlets now create and sell specialised camping packs for music festivals which consist of a two-person tent, two sleeping bags, two camping mats having a lantern and stove chucked in. Get extra information about buy festival clothes

You normally have this vision that camping at a festival signifies roughing it with out washing. In portion this can be true; a staggering reality is the fact that quite a few of persons who camp at a music festival really abandon all their camping gear inside the mud when it really is time to go household. This really is due I believe within the sudden rush of when it’s more than, folk just want to leave as swiftly as you can.

An additional massive concern at music festivals is crime, predominantly theft. A lot of a time I’ve mates inform me that just after seeing their favourite act they have gone back to their tent and it has either been hijacked by some unscrupulous particular person or the contents have already been removed in their entirety. What has come to be extremely preferred now is Day-Glo paint to personalise your tent to create it stand out in the hundreds even a large number of other tents. There are even tent suppliers within the UK that offer a tent package where you can paint your very own tent, it might seem a novel thought but it does have a severe use.

You do have to take precautions when camping at festivals; it might either give you the camping bug or turn you off for life. By no means leave something of worth inside your tent, if there’s a significant group of you going and you all have different tastes in music then try and arrange a rota. So if half you wish to go and see a single act the half remain in the tent till they return and vice-versa.

There are actually other options than camping at the festival, you are able to stay in a local bed and breakfast if camping is just not your scene, but camping in the festival is undoubtedly the cheapest way to remain at among these music events and for me it only adds for the overall knowledge. Glastonbury as well as the other massive festivals have knowledgeable high crime price inside the final ten years. As a result of their increased recognition, police presence has also increased, so I do believe that they’re a safer environment now. One example is certainly one of my mates requires his young kids to Glastonbury every single year and he swears by it saying that it is a terrific location to take your family members. A bit diverse from all of the horror stories that utilized to turn up in the tabloids about drugs and persistent thefts.