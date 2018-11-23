Color Detection Sensors Market Industrial Chain Analysis and Segmentation 2015-2025

Global color detection sensors market includes advanced sensors which apart from differentiating light produced by the target, also helps in recognizing various colors of the light. Global color detection sensors market find its application in monitoring consistency in color which is useful in case of production of plastics, textiles and various other processes.
Global color detection sensors market has become a necessity for the accomplishment of industrial automation. The increasing technological advancements and rise in industries is leading to the increase in demand for global color detection sensors market. For further enhancing the global color detection sensors market, players are offering customization, easy-to-use and portability of the product as well as mechanization of the product.
Color Detection Sensors Market: Drivers & Restraints
The increase in global automation industry is the major driving factor for the growth of global color detection sensors market. Automation of various processes in the industries, increasing demand from the end users such as packaging, food & beverage, petrochemicals, hardware, chemicals, textiles, etc., being more cost effective, faster and easier to replace than image sensors, technological advancements, global investments outlines are some of the reasons for the growth of global color detection sensors market. The cost and increasing requirement for more features and accuracy are some of the challenges for the growth of global color detection sensors market.
Color Detection Sensors Market: Segmentation
On the basis of product type, global color detection sensors market can be segmented into:
- Color sensing
- RGB sensors
- Luminescence sensors
- Contrast sensors
- Brightness sensors
- Others
On the basis of market verticals, global color detection sensors market can be segmented into:
- Automotive
- Food & Beverage
- Packaging
- Textiles
- Pharmaceutical
- Production unit automation
- Chemical
- Lighting & signage
- Others
On the basis of end-user industry, global color detection sensors can be segmented into:
- Healthcare
- Printing
- Consumer electronics
- Lighting and signage
- Industrial automation
- Fluid analysis
- Others
Color Detection Sensors Market: Region-wise Outlook
Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a robust growth in global color detection sensors market due to increasing demands from various industries establishing their plants in these regions and requiring automation of the processes such as extraction of oil & gas, healthcare industries, wastewater treatment, etc. in the developed countries due to continuous technological advancements and innovations, the demand for global color detection sensors market is stable. Global detection sensors market is expected to grow with compound annual growth rate of single digit during the forecast period.
Color Detection Sensors Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in global color detection sensors market include SICK AG, Banner Engineering Corp., SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ifm electronic gmbh, Hamamatsu photonics K.K., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Omron Corporation and Keyence Corporation.