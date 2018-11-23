Digitization In The Wholesale Trade Market

Technology implementation in the wholesale industry increases the efficiency and streamlines operations. Digitization in wholesale trade market enhances the customer experience by efficiently engaging with them through seamless connectivity. Digitization allows the wholesale companies to automate their sales order process and create an omni-channel strategy that is interacting with customers on all sales channels and giving customers with multiple purchase options. Wasco, a leading wholesaler of central heating and plumbing products is using a solution which manages and publishes product information across all channels with the aim of creating a unique omni-channel customer experience.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL DURABLE GOODS MERCHANT WHOLESALERS MARKET AT $4 TRILLION IN 2017

Western Europe was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for one-fourth of the global market, because a large number of wholesale establishments based in the region expanded globally and innovated their business model and key attributes.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the use of analytics in wholesale trade market is increasing because it boosts proficiency by projecting the future demand. predictive analytics is used to plan the client profitability, model commercial circumstances and advance advertising campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, applied analytics to manage its inventory and perform profitability analysis.

The top companies in the market are Avnet, McKesson, SYSCO, Brenntag, and Medipal.

The durable goods merchant wholesalers market is segmented into Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts And Supplies Merchant Wholesalers; Furniture And Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers; Lumber And Other Construction Materials Merchant Wholesalers; Professional And Commercial Equipment And Supplies Merchant Wholesalers; Metal And Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers; Household Appliances And Electrical And Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers; Hardware, And Plumbing And Heating Equipment And Supplies Merchant Wholesalers; Machinery, Equipment, And Supplies Merchant Wholesalers; Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers.

