Know why SMPP is better than SMTP when sending text SMS?

One of the question most of us asked in terms of mobile marketing which method is suitable for best delivery while sending text messages. People who deeply knowledgeable about the SMS industry already know the benefits and limitations of both delivery methods:

i.SMPP

ii.SMTP

But many newcomers are still confused by this technology.

To put it simply, short message peer-to-peer (SMPP) and simple mail transfer protocol (SMTP) are only two best methods to deliver a high volume of messages. You might be heard that SMTP is widely popular for delivering emails and the same technology has been carried over to deliver text messages of businesses as well.

When it comes to a mobile marketing campaign with texts,SMPP SMS Gateway is the most preferable method for several reasons. SMTP protocol is used for SMS delivery, but it is not intended for personal use and lacks several important features that SMPP connectivities employ. Most leading business marketers realized that SMPP has much more reliable delivery, legal protection, and carrier support as well as allow users to extend the data information to a higher level of security and protection.

The main facet of SMPP that makes it most favorable is, it enables direct connectivity of carrier operators and subsequently offers instant delivery to the recipients mobile phones-a quality that plays a crucial role while running a mobile marketing campaign.

In addition, short message peer to peer provides you a detailed delivery report of sent messages, short code/long code virtual number support and two-way messaging support so that interested one can respond accordingly. The only thing was SMTP is favorable to SMPP Client Panel is in terms of its pricing. SMTP protocol is quite cheaper but lacks almost every important thing needed to make a bulk SMS marketing campaign successful.

There are a few reasons why SMTP is not a smart mobile marketing technique for businesses-

1.Delivery issues- SMTP doesn’t have a direct connection with operators as a result, messages are likely to be delayed to reach a destination. SMPP server gateway has priority route to deliver all messages at a faster rate.

2.Lack of DLRs- SMPP offers more detailed delivery reports than SMTP does. In fact, SMTP doesn’t offer you anything. If you establish an SMPP connection you can get the whole information whether your SMS is successful or failed or pending with reasons why a text message got failed? Mobile network operators also report back if someone received a text SMS or not, which is known as a return receipt.

3. No easy subscription- In the SMTP no one can easily subscribe for your services and updates, they can’t even text into a shortcode or reply back with an unsubscribe request. With SMPP gateway, you can enable two-way messaging campaign. People can text a keyword to subscribe into your list. To opt-out, they could reply ‘’STOP’’ on a shortcode which is the just a simple method.

So, I hope you have decided why you need to go for SMPP services than SMTP. Whatever you decide to do while doing SMS marketing, put your faith in SMPP connection. Even, in case of high volume of traffic, SMPP exchanges your data into SMSC center and give you high-class deliverability.