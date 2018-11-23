Marfan Syndrome Management Market size in terms of volume and value 2017 – 2027

Marfan Syndrome is a disease in which the connective tissue of the body is abnormal. Marfran syndrome affects the eyes, bones covering of the spinal cord, lungs and connective tissue of the heart and blood vessels. These connective tissue hold all the cells, tissues and organs together in the body. In addition it also plays roles in helping the body grow and develop. Marfan syndrome is the genetic disorder that weakens and malfunctions the connective tissue. Connective tissue in the body is made up of protein, and the protein which plays the role in the marfan syndrome is fibrilin-1.

Marfan syndrome is caused by the mutation in the genes which tells the body to make fibrilin-1. Marfan syndrome is hereditary which means it is inherited from the parent which indirectly affects the child. The defected fibrilin protein cause the bones to grow longer than usual which means people suffering from the marfan syndrome have long legs and arms and are not normal. The marfan syndromes differ from person to person and diagnosis can be difficult. Biggest threat of the marfan syndrome is that it damages the aorta, which carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. Mafan syndrome ruptures the inner layer of the aorta which leads to bleeding. Surgery is required to replace the parts of the aorta which is being affected.

Marfan Syndrome Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

Marfan syndrome is the most common single gene malformation syndrome. Due to its hereditary nature, the prevalence of the disease is high from infant to adulthood. Marfan syndrome affects the aorta which is the significant factor which drives the global marfan syndrome management market. Less scientific data on the treatment and cure of the marfan syndrome and high cost of drugs are the major factor which pose hindrances to the marfan syndrome management market growth.

Marfan Syndrome Management Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global Marfan Syndrome Management market has been segmented on the basis of treatment distribution channel and geography.

Based on treatment, Global Marfan Syndrome Management market is segmented as below:

Heart Treatments

Aortic dilation

Medicines

Beta blocker

calcium channel blocker

ACE inhibitor

Surgery

Bone and Joint Treatments

Eye Treatments

Nervous System Treatments

Lung Treatments

Based on distribution channel, Global Marfan Syndrome Management market is segmented as below:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E commerce Pharmacies

Marfan Syndrome Management Market: Overview

Global marfan syndrome management market is segmented by treatment such as heart treatment, medicines, surgery, bone and treatment, eye treatment, nervous system treatment and lung treatment. Aortic dilation is the most common disease which is linked with the marfan syndrome in which the aorta which carry oxygen rich blood to the body gets weak and stretched. Increase in the cardiovascular disease will significantly increase the growth of the marfan syndrome management market. Medicines are given to slow the heart rate which slows down the aorta dilation condition. Surgery is usually done when the mafran syndrome treatment is not being treated by medicines. The surgery replaced the affected area of the aorta. This conditions primarily increase the market growth of the marfan syndrome management market.

Marfan Syndrome Management Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Marfan Syndrome Management market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is leading in the marfan syndrome management market due to the high cost and treatment of the mafran syndrome. Drug availability and diagnosis of the disease is easy as the marfan syndrome is a rare genetic disease. Europe is the second leading region after North America owing to drug availability and easy treatment method adopted in the region which positively impacts the growth of the marfan syndrome management market.

Marfan Syndrome Management Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the marfan syndrome management market are Sanis Health Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Baxter Healthcare Corporation., AuroPharma Inc, Sanofi-Aventis.