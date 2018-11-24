MsgClub launches voice SMS services at a global level

24th November 2018, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) Voice broadcasting is a technique of sending a pre-recorded audio message to your audience in a database. MsgClub is grateful to launch the interactive voice SMS service platform that is based on the latest technology and is enough capable of handling huge traffic. As a reliable and convenient voice SMS gateway provider in Indore, we have developed unique solutions that meet our client’s requirement with real-time accurate results. See the beauty of voice calling more!

Voice calling has a feature to convey your voice in the language you wish to. With the advancement of the latest features like Unicode, you can blow your voice in low penetration areas. As it is stated that, the more you gain attention in their mother tongue the more they will take interest and give the response to your products and services.

According to the spokesperson, running a voice campaign is so easy, it involves only three steps:

1. Record or upload your voice SMS

2. Add mobile or landline numbers of recipients

3. Click send or schedule it for future date & time

Furthermore, our service is available at the affordable price with assured high-grade delivery. You just have to contact our team members or directly go into the online portal to create a user account for free. Our service is packed with amazing features that may lead to your voice marketing campaign towards success. Already we have big clientele all over the globe who’re making use of our bulk voice SMS service without any hassle. With an ease they’re able to convey their information about EMI due payments, meeting reminders, election campaigns, voting, product launch, latest service, stock alerts and much more.

Key features of voice broadcasting service-

High-speed platform- Simultaneously send hundreds of calls at once. It allows you to reach a large group of people just in seconds. It makes your campaign effective and generates business leads.

Auto-reply- Set an auto-reply via SMS to thanks your receivers. Even, you can customize it too by adding links to your websites or other important details.

Automate the campaign- You want to send a voice campaign in the next morning. Just schedule it on a specific date & time our automated system will dial the numbers and play your pre-recorded voice.

Import contacts- Import your database in a few seconds. The smart system will filter all your data, remove non-active numbers, invalid numbers and duplicate contacts automatically.

Summary and Reports- As soon as the calling is completed, get an updated report of all your calls at our online interface. Track the performance of your voice SMS campaign with detailed delivery reports.